Have the Project Runway models gone rogue?

The Project Runway New Zealand models are poised to deliver more drama than the designers.

Tomorrow night Karl Lagerfeld’s muse, Kiwi model Ashleigh Good, 26, is in the guest judge chair and is supportive when one of the models collapses during judging.

Host Georgia Fowler puts her supermodel cape on and flies to the rescue of the fainting model.

And the models are revolting against some of the designers, while rapidly becoming the stars of the show, with their online behind-the-scenes spin-off.

“I don’t know how this is going to work,” says a model of contestant Massey Williams. “He’s writing on it in Vivid, he doesn’t understand female design and what females wear.”

Contestant Beau Takapu’s model describes one of his skirts as looking like a tablecloth and finished like a sleeping bag.

And the model for eliminated contestant Lenon Wakuwa said his clothes were unwearable and badly made. To be fair, she wasn’t wrong, but professional models are not supposed to say what we are all thinking.