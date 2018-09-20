Has this MAFS groom already spilled the beans?

Married at First Sight NZ’s second season hasn’t even been aired on TV yet and we might already have an idea of who is going to be married to whom!

Dave McClelland might have let the cat out of the bag after posting a telling image of a romantic gift from Samuel Levi – another MAFS contestant.

David seems chuffed with his new watch from Sam captioning the snap: “Gift from wee baby...#mafsnz”

Cute guys! Maybe this love at first sight thing will actually work after all?!

Married At First Sight NZ premieres Sunday 30 September, 8.30pm on THREE.