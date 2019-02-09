Has NZ’s wealthiest bachelor met his match?

An Australian entertainer has been on the arm of New Zealand’s wealthiest bachelor.

New York-based musician/actress Cartier Lee — aka DJ Pebbles — spent January keeping company with budding cereal and FMCG magnate Harry Hart, son of multi-billionaire Graeme Hart.

Last week, the pair posed together at the Karaka Million with Harry’s extended family — mum and dad Graeme and Robyn, sister Gretchen and her husband Duncan Hawkesby, Hawkesby’s folks Joyce and former broadcaster John, and Harry’s friends Tim McGoldrick and Morgan Lupton.

Two weeks earlier they were in Queenstown with McGoldrick and Lupton and soon-to-be married cricket star Corey Anderson and his American fiance Mary Shamburger.

January was full of get-aways with helicopters chosen as the main form of transport. Hart, Lee, McGoldrick and Lupton also had a fun-filled weekend away in Hawke’s Bay with Lupton’s sister Jaimee who dates billionaire Nick Mowbray, where the team enjoyed the Nest Fest at Black Barn Vineyards.

Lee, 21, originally from Queensland, attended Tisch School of the Arts and she is represented by former American Idol judge Randy Jackson for her music and Magnolia Entertainment for her acting.

In 2017 she hit number 5 on the dance charts with Heart Away From You, with Jackson dubbing the young star “one of the most amazing new triple threat talents he has seen in a long time”.

Lee and Hart have a lot in common — both enjoy time on their families’ super yachts in the Mediterranean. Lee is the daughter of Brisbane cattle baron Trevor and former fashion designer Keri Craig-Lee, who has been dubbed Queensland’s Empress of Style by the Aussie press.

Trevor Lee’s wealth has been estimated by the Australian Financial Review at more than A$400 million and he is said to be one of Australia’s top 10 land owners.