Graeme Hart's grandson named Auckland Grammer's Head Prefect

Gretchen and Duncan Hawkesby are proud as punch of son Miller who has been named Auckland Grammar’s Head Prefect for 2019.

The grandson of legendary broadcaster John and wife Joyce and New Zealand’s wealthiest couple Robyn and Graeme Hart is a fourth-generation pupil, continuing the Hawkesby legacy.

While Graeme went to Mount Roskill Grammar, John and Duncan are Auckland Grammar alumni from the 60s and the 80s.

The school website says Miller is a member of the rowing squad preparing for this year’s Maadi Cup. He has been a debater, a member of the film society, has assisted with World Vision and played 5C and 6C rugby. He has achieved sound academic grades in his Cambridge AS qualification.

This year he is sitting A Level Biology, History and English and AS Economics and aims to study the liberal arts in the United States in 2020.