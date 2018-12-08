Glam Slam: Eugenie Bouchard set to take over Auckland

Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard will be a guest fashion judge at the Ellerslie Boxing Day Races ahead of her appearance at the ASB Classic.



Bouchard is one of the biggest names in women’s sport. The Wimbledon finalist and former world number five has had something of a career slump — but is famous off court for her influence on social media, major endorsements and glam magazine photo shoots.



She’s the icing on the cake in a stellar line-up for the summer tennis competition, joining the likes of Caroline Wozniacki, Venus Williams and Victoria Azarenka.



The 24-year-old Bouchard may be seeded down the bottom, but she leads the pack by quite a serve on Instagram with 1.8 million followers. She will land in Auckland on Christmas Day before her Boxing Day racing duties.

“I’m thrilled to be kicking off my 2019 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland,” Bouchard told Spy. “I’ve heard that it’s an exciting and intimate venue to play at and a beautiful city — I look forward to exploring.”



This week the Canadian tennis star thanked Sir Richard Branson for having her on Necker Island where she was supporting the National Tennis Foundation. While there, she posted a picture of herself playing a game of cornhole on the beach with Bjorn Borg in frame cheering her on. She also did a bikini photo shoot tagging Aussie swimwear label Skye and Staghorn.



Tournament director Karl Budge is well aware of Bouchard’s influence on Instagram and is looking forward to showing her Auckland’s best.



“Genie is arriving on Christmas Day so I know she will have some time to get out and about. I will be recommending a trip to Waiheke, a run along the waterfront and through One Tree Hill and certainly taking in our dining.



“Ostro has been a favourite of the players in recent times and you will catch various players nightly down in Britomart or Federal Street.”



Luxury jewellery brand Partridge Jewellers know Bouchard’s value and are bejewelling her to the nines for her judging of the Fashions in the Field at Ellerslie, so expect her to sparkle.



Bouchard is single and famously went on a date after losing a bet to a fan on Twitter.



Spy hears one of New Zealand’s most eligible sporting stars, Olympian and America’s Cup sailor Blair Tuke, maybe having a smash on the court with her. Now that would be a love match.