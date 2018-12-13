Gemma McCaw on motherhood: 'Worth every bit of sleep lost'

Former Blacksticks star Gemma McCaw has shared a cute snap of herself and baby Charlotte in the early days of motherhood.

Taking to her Instagram story, Gemma says giving birth to her baby daughter with hubby former All Black Richie McCaw was "worth every bit of sleep lost."

In the photo, you can see Gemma stylishly rocking dark sunnies, a singlet and pushing a stroller with a coffee in hand.

"Feeling so blessed. Worth every bit of sleep lost. Nothing coffee can't fix."

Charlotte Rose McCaw was born earlier this month and new mum Gemma posted a cute hand photo of the three of them on social media.

"We are excited to announce the arrival of our daughter, Charlotte Rose McCaw. Thank you for the love and blessings we have received, our hearts are so full 💕"

Good on you Gemma! We are sure Charlotte will be keeping both of you on your toes!