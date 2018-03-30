Forget influencers, meet NZ's Unfluencer

Marketing girl-about-town Laura Haden has started a conversation on Instagram which is, in equal parts, hilarious and sensible for the issues she raises about “influencers” and her new style of unfluencing.

To unfluence is to question marketing/advertising campaigns and their approach, which is aimed at getting lots of eyeballs on their products.

Haden knows her brands: she is the daughter of All Black legend Andy Haden and through his celebrity agent business, knows the world of celebrity and brands well.

“I know lots of influencers and I respect them and the job they do. Unfluencing is more about the people making marketing and PR decisions, how they send out products and messaging to the influencer, which in my view makes both parties look bad.” Haden tells Spy.

“I am the ultimate consumer and I like to be marketed at, but much of what is going on in the market at the moment is lazy and wasteful

and severely lacking in creativity — what happened to the days of the

Mr Bombastic Levis’ ad level of creativity.”

Haden cites excess packaging and overuse of discounts/instructions to swipe up, as her two major bugbears.

“When I see five of my favourite lifestyle influencers, who also pride themselves as eco-warriors, all simultaneously open courier packs with masses of excess packaging, then get to the actual product which turns out to be a chocolate bar, and they then say, swipe up for a discount, it puts me off the product and the influencer.

“Why are we relying on the wasteful packaging of the products to be “Instagramable”, rather than leaning on the quality of the product itself?”.

Haden is amazed about the feedback she is getting from her joke Instagram stories on ‘unfluencing’.

“Some of my friends cringe and say ‘do you mean me?’ and I have had stacks of messages asking for more and thanking me for calling out lazy marketing. I think it is a conversation that has just started: it is exciting actually.”