Flynny's manscaping disaster will make you cringe

As many parents know, it’s hard to find a moment of privacy when you’ve got kids in the house.

One afternoon Flynny from The Hits thought he’d be able to sneak away to the bathroom so he could trim his downstairs garden.

Locking the door, he thought he was safe. That was until his young son Leo jimmied the lock open with a knife and bust in on his dear ol’ dad in one of the most disastrously awkward situations ever.

If that wasn’t bad enough, what happened next was truly painful!

Watch above to find out the cringe-worthy conclusion to Flynny's embarrassing tale.

This article was first published on The Hits.