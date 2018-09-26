Flight of the Conchords: ‘Can we come for dinner, Jacinda?’

During Late Night with Stephen Colbert this week, Kiwi stars Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement from Flight of the Conchords had a yarn about their children, awards and Jacinda Ardern.

Host Stephen Colbert told the Kiwi comedic duo he has our Prime Minister coming on the show next week and asked them what questions he should put to her.

“We haven’t met her, not everyone gets to meet her… you are very lucky,” says Clement.

“Why don’t you ask her, to ask us if we could come around for dinner, maybe at her place,” says McKenzie.

The pair then address the PM down the barrel of the camera:

“Ah, hey Jacinda. We have an important question for you… can we come for dinner?”

They both smile and shrug – and hopefully worked their FOTC magic!

Watch the full interview below: