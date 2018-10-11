Fleetwood Mac covers Neil Finn's classic Kiwi hits

Kiwi music legend Neil Finn is well and truly a part of Fleetwood Mac’s new line up.

And it seems the band have embraced him in the best way possible by performing some of his most iconic songs.

During one of their concerts in Chicago, they busted out an amazing rendition of Don’t Dream It’s Over by Crowded House.

But that wasn’t the only nod to New Zealand music.

The band also performed a cover of Split Enz’s 1980s hit, I Got You.

How cool is it seeing classic Kiwi hits being celebrated like this!

We love it!

