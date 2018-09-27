Flava host Daz welcomes adorable baby boy

Flava's drive host Darryl-Mathew Suasua and his wife Lacey have officially welcomed a new baby boy to the whānau.

The radio star, known as Daz, shared the happy news with his team at Flava on Friday.

Axl-Carter was born at 12:39am on September 28.

Daz also shared some almost-too-cute-to-handle photos of their son and a very happy looking Lacey.

Daz and Lacey got married in April after seven years together.

He proposed around their anniversary last year and shared the moment with New Zealand by doing it live on air.

And in the meantime, a massive congratulations and arohanui to Daz and his whānau!