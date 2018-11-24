Five things you missed at the TV Awards

Here are five things you may have missed from Thursday’s Huawei Mate20 New Zealand Television Awards at Auckland’s Civic Theatre.

1. Best actress winner Antonia Prebble had to pop out of the awards to host another function.

2. It was host Oliver Driver’s 44th birthday — we felt him celebrate from the stage.

3. Lynda Topp did the most popular takedown of the night, calling for Married at First Sight to be cancelled as it is “f****** up gay marriage for everyone”.

4. When TVNZ 2’s My Kitchen Rules took out best reality show, there were some visibly miffed MediaWorks folk.