Five things Pink should do while she's in NZ

Pink is set to hit our shores this week for her first New Zealand concert on Saturday!

We’re sure the Beautiful Trauma star has organised a little downtime for her and her family to explore our fair lands while she’s here and we have a few suggestions of things she could do.

Wildlife watching in Dunedin

While she’s been touring Australia, Pink has taken her two children, Willow and Jameson to visit some of the cute Aussie animals – so why not do the same in New Zealand?

She and the family can go spot native penguins, seals and maybe even track down a Kiwi while she’s in Dunedin!

Getting away in Queenstown

Queenstown is one of the many hot spots of New Zealand, and so what better place for Pink to visit?

We’re sure Pink would love to dig into a famous Fergburger, speed down the Shotover River, or simply just take in the stunning sights.

Wining and dining on Waiheke Island

Pink will be spending a lot of time in Auckland and while she’s here, she should definitely escape to Waiheke Island. Being huge fans of motorcycles, we’re sure Pink and her family will have a lot of fun putting around the island.

It’s also filled with of so many beautiful wineries and restaurants to kick back at.

Hop to the mud pools in Rotorua

It may not be right in her path, but we think Pink should make a quick stop in Rotorua. Offering so many natural wonders, it would really make for a fun experience.

Not to mention there’s always the luge and the hot pools to keep things interesting.

Getting adventurous in Auckland

Pink has always wowed her crowds with her acrobatic performances and she definitely seems like a bit of a badass thrill seeker.

That’s why we’re sure she would love to take the plunge by bungee jumping off the Auckland Harbour Bridge or taking on the Sky Tower’s SkyJump.

The article was first published on The Hits.