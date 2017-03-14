Five stars who need their own reality TV show

Reality TV. We might pretend to hate it, but – just quietly – we all love it.

At least, that's what the nation's television networks seem to think, given the sheer volume of the stuff being pumped out on every channel at the moment.

But while there are plenty of TV series about cooking, building houses or marrying a stranger, New Zealand's celebrity-inspired reality shows are a little thin on the ground.

Former Bachelorette and Dancing With The Stars contestant Nazanin Khanjani told Spy last week that she's still hopeful of bringing her own show, Life of Naz, to our screens, but who else do we think would be perfect for their own reality TV show?

Max Key

Before all the haters shout us down about this one, admit it: Wouldn't you like to take a behind-the-scenes look at the life of Max Key to see what he does all day?

Like, how did this little photo shoot with his spoilt pup, Kyro the Pomsky, come about?

View this post on Instagram This is my kinda couple goals 😍👌 A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀M A X K E Y (@maxkey_) on Sep 16, 2018 at 1:06am PDT

We're sure his famous dad, former Prime Minister John Key, would be keen to pop up every now and then on this hypothetical reality TV show, too - he already makes star guest appearances on Max's popular Instagram account...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀M A X K E Y (@maxkey_) on Nov 28, 2017 at 10:59pm PST

Keeping up with the Yelich-O'Connors?

Kiwi singer Lorde has become something of an enigma since she deleted most of her social media presence back in May.

Following on from a crazy year touring and promoting her eagerly awaited sophomore album, Melodrama, Lorde told fans she was "just pulling back the curtain for a moment".

But if Lorde ever did feel like a return to the spotlight in between albums (unlikely), we think she and her family are perfect for a reality TV outing.

Her mother, Sonja Yelich, and little sister, Indy, both have large social media followings already, but the whole family (complete with a menagerie of pets) are up for an adventure, be it in their own backyard or at some of the globe's most glamorous events. Sounds like perfect TV fodder to us.

View this post on Instagram 💎 A post shared by @ sonjayelich on Jan 29, 2018 at 1:28pm PST

Teuila Blakely

Speaking of glamour, actress and writer Teuila Blakely would certainly bring some to a reality TV show.

But good luck to the camera crew in keeping up with her – Blakely famously works hard and plays hard with scarce downtime in between.

Combine that with her refreshing honesty and we reckon there's a reality TV hit in the making.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teuila Blakely (@teuilablakely) on Jul 19, 2018 at 3:01pm PDT

Hilary Barry

With a new series of My Kitchen Rules NZ beginning next week, now seems a great time to pitch a different version of the show starring the one, the only Hilary Barry.

Back when Barry was still a co-host on Breakfast, she took part in a mini-version of the cooking competition and was the MKR standout we all knew she would be.

We imagine learning to cook or bake with Hilary Barry would be a hoot, so TVNZ execs, please do make it happen somehow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Barry (@hilary.barry) on Mar 14, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT

Anika Moa

TVNZ has already given singer-songwriter Anika Moa her own outrageous interview show, Anika Moa Unleashed, as well as the fill-in hosting reins at Seven Sharp – so why not take another big step and give us the Anika Moa reality TV show the world needs?

Moa is crazy talented, she's famously potty-mouthed, and she's about to add a fourth child to her whānau.

If that doesn't sound like a recipe for merry mayhem on the TV, then what does?