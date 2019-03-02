Fatima Savea jets off to stand by her man

Fatima Savea is set to reunite with her husband, embattled former All Black Julian Savea, in France.

The Rugby World Cup-winning wing has been the target of a series of verbal and social media attacks by Mourad Boudjellal; the owner of the Toulon rugby side with which Savea has a lucrative contract.

While the rugby star has battled patchy form — which has lead to Boudjellal's frustrations — Fatima has spent most of the summer back in New Zealand with the couple's 1-year-old daughter, Jude.

This week she shopped up a storm at the supermarket telling her social media followers she was getting all the local things Julian and Jude love, ahead of heading to France. On Tuesday she joined fashion influencer and former Married at First Sight NZ star Samuel Levi on a luxury influencing junket in Singapore.

Two weeks ago Boudjellal unleashed the start of several barbs aimed the way of his well-paid recruit, stating on French radio RMC: "I'm going to ask for a DNA test. They must have swapped him on the plane [when he joined from the Hurricanes last year]. If I were him, I would apologise and go back to my home country."

The Saveas were the targets of several savage posts after Fatima came to her husband's defence, with Fatima eventually responding she was "absolutely disgusted by this shit" on Twitter.

"Take a minute to think about how your words can affect someone's life and their mental health," she wrote.

"And people wonder why mental health in rugby had become a big problem. Take a minute to be considerate of people's feelings instead of bashing them behind a keyboard or phone screen."

Spy hopes Julian's try-scoring form returns with his biggest cheerleaders by his side.