Famous Kiwis who found love on the job

Falling in love at work is an age-old tradition – especially amongst the celebrity set.

We present the Kiwi stars who haven't been afraid to mix business with pleasure.

Antonia Prebble and Dan Musgrove

Love blossomed on set for Antonia Prebble and Dan Musgrove while playing the characters of Rita West and Lefty Munroe on Three's Westside.

In July, the happy couple took the big step of going "social media official" by announcing on Instagram they were getting married.

"So I have a bit of news," Prebble wrote alongside a loved-up snap with Musgrove.

"For quite some time this guy here has been making me a very happy gal.

"We've kept it off social media so far, but now I am really chuffed to share that Dan is making an honest woman of me - he proposed, and I said yes!"

In sharing the news himself, Musgrove wrote that: "When you find someone who appreciates a high quality cashmere sweater as much as you do... Never let them go."

Wise words, indeed.

But Westside and Outrageous Fortune fans will be disappointed to learn Prebble and Musgrove have no plans to get married on the Wests' illustrious back lawn.

A post shared by Antonia Prebble (@antonia_prebble) on Aug 12, 2018 at 11:01pm PDT

Robbie Magasiva and Natalie Medlock

Also finding love on set were former Shortland Street colleagues Robbie Magasiva and Natalie Medlock.

The duo met seven years ago while playing Dr Maxwell Avia and Nurse Jill Kingsbury on the soap and they're still very loved-up if a recent magazine shoot is anything to go by.

Magasiva told Woman's Day last month that despite a rollercoaster few years, he and Medlock are as smitten as ever.

"“We have so many differences, but we just fell in love," he says of their relationship.

"Honestly, [Natalie] makes me a better person. She changed me. I didn't know who I was before I met her."

A post shared by Natalie Medlock (@nataliemedlock) on Sep 16, 2016 at 9:20pm PDT

Ngahuia Piripi and Teone Kahu

Actors Ngahuia Piripi and Teone Kahu also got together while working in the fictional TV suburb of Ferndale - but it wasn't exactly love at first sight.

The couple first met while working on a play three years before they both starred in Shortland Street – and reportedly couldn't stand each other.

Piripi told Woman's Day in June their romance was "no typical fairytale", saying she immediately clashed with Kahu when he joined the Shortland Street cast.

"After our very first scene that we shot together, I wanted to murder him,” she says.

"He was telling me what to do and I was like, 'Don't tell me what to do – you just started and I've been here for much longer!'"

But a series of coincidental meetings soon stoked their relationship.

"We didn't plan for it to happen, but for some reason, we just kept bumping into each other – at the supermarket, at the same party, then work," Kahu says.

"That's what made us think maybe we should give this a shot."

Simon Dallow and Alison Mau

One News presenter Simon Dallow also met his now ex-wife Alison Mau on the job in 1989 – but not in the newsroom as you might expect.

Instead, in his former life as a Contiki tour operator in Europe, Dallow kept up a long Contiki tradition of falling for somebody from one of his tour groups: Mau.

The couple moved to New Zealand a few years later, where they both began working at TVNZ.

Dallow and Mau wed in 1996 and had two children before eventually splitting up in 2009.

Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer

We’ve all heard of love at first sight, but it was a case of love at first bite for Kiwi actress Anna Paquin and her husband, British actor Stephen Moyer.

The couple met during screen testing for their vampire TV show True Blood back in 2007 – and the chemistry between the two lead characters was instant.

Moyer told US TV show Watch What Happens Live that he and Paquin both felt a spark when they met.

"“By day three or four [of filming] – oh, this is going to sound so syrupy – but I knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her," Moyer said. "It was within seconds, really, and it just became a thing."

After steaming up our TV screens as Bill Compton and Sookie Stackhouse, the couple married in 2010 and had twins Charlie and Poppy two years later.

A post shared by Anna Hélène Paquin (@_annapaquin) on Feb 22, 2018 at 11:01am PST

Laura McGoldrick and Martin Guptill

When broadcaster Laura McGoldrick was just starting her TV career in 2011, she was tasked with interviewing Black Cap Martin Guptill for The Cricket Show.

Whoever was watching the show that day got to witness the beginning of a cricketing love story, because the two were married three years later. They welcomed a baby daughter, Harley, last year.

And with Guptill still playing cricket and McGoldrick still talking about it on the telly, the couple's paths still cross at work to this day.

Sara Wiseman and Craig Hall

Finally, actors Sara Wiseman and Craig Hall fell in love on set while Hall's character was trying to murder Wiseman's character.

Working together on a short film called Home Kill back in 2000, the flick ended with Wiseman swinging an axe into Hall's groin – and the husband and wife have been together ever since.

Do love stories get any more beautiful than that? We think not.