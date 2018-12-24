F-bombs and hysterics: Seven Sharp's 2018 bloopers

The team at Seven Sharp have released their blooper reel for 2018 and let's just say there are more F-bombs than you'd expect.

The near three and a half minute-long video was posted to their Facebook page to celebrate the end of the year, and it's full of hilarious moments not just from Hils and Jerry, but the whole crew.

There's everything from "sixty-niners" to gut punches, to cameras going astray and some escapades with the royals - or rather, their cardboard counterparts.

There's also a series of F-bombs and gibberish as the presenters mess up lines and Hils insists: "I usually get it in one take".

Particularly good moments include a flashback to the time Hils and Jerry tried out a spectacular kids' toy which requires them to hang treats from a hat and eat them without using their hands:

And this stellar moment in which Hils and Anika get into a slap-fight in a stationary bike race:

And of course, is it even a blooper reel if Hils isn't cracking up laughing at some point? We think not.

Watch the full reel below: