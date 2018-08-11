Eric Watson splashes the cash on summer getaway

Kiwi Richlister Eric Watson has Inland Revenue chasing him for $112m in a tax wrangle and an ongoing legal battle with Sir Owen Glenn — but it hasn’t put him off enjoying a luxurious European holidays this season.

Watson, his Swedish partner Lisa Henrekson and family enjoyed time in Majorca in July, then last month Henrekson and Watson headed to Switzerland to do some mountain biking on the summer slopes of St Moritz.

Spy understands Watson took a somersault over his handle-bars on a downhill ride and Henrekson exclaimed on social media that he was loading up on anti-inflammatories and red wine.

This week, while Watson made headlines in NZ with his tax case hitting the High Court, Henrekson posted family pictures back in Spain — this time from the Finca Cortesin Golf and Country Club in Malaga, which was last year named one of the 50 best hotels in the world by Conde Nast.

The 67-room Country Club on the Costa del Sol has private villas and a world class spa and golf course.

Meetings on golf courses featured in the 376-page judgement on Glenn’s action against Watson at the beginning of last month, which saw Glenn emerge triumphant. Watson plans to appeal.