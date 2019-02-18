Drum n bass titan to Air NZ: 'Can I produce the next song?'

Drum and bass producer Netsky has just touched down in Auckland ahead of playing a few Kiwi gigs.

But he's got something else on his to-do list while he's here.

Netsky, the Belgian drum n bass artist whose real name is Boris Daenen, has offered to assist Air NZ in creating their new safety song.

.@FlyAirNZ I love you, but that new safety video can I produce the next song? — Netsky (@netskymusic) February 17, 2019

"@FlyAirNZ I love you, but that new safety video can I produce the next song?" he says the Belgian musician on Twitter.

A few weeks ago Air NZ pulled its 'terrible' safety video from local services after backlash online, but it is still showing it on a few overseas carriers.

The clip, which featured local acts Kings, Randa and Theia, was criticised for butchering a classic Run DMC song with its cheesy safety raps.

Recently, the airline giant advertised on social media for a new "head of safety videos".

Where to next for your career? pic.twitter.com/MOhpD8Cgwn — Air New Zealand (@FlyAirNZ) February 1, 2019

Bhuja's Leigh Hart, Jason Hoyte and Matt Ward are all keen contenders and have also taken to social media for the public to vote for them.

Netsky will play at gigs in Hamilton and Auckland in early March.