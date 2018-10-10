Dr Who’s interesting Kiwi connection

Coast host Jason Reeves spoke to the new Dr. Who, Jodie Whittaker this week about her new role, why she uses George Clooney’s name as a code word and her very special connection to little old Aotearoa.

During the chat, Jodie shared that her middle name is 'Auckland.'

"It's my mum's maiden name, and we haven't done enough research to know why," Jodie joked.

"I presume it's after the city, we spell it the same, and when I was travelling there when I was younger I was very excited to see my name plastered everywhere, it was brilliant," she continued.

Whittaker also revealed that she had been backpacking around New Zealand when she was just 18-years-old but hasn't returned since.

"I, unfortunately, haven't been back, but I would love to," Jodie said.

We hope you come back as well Jodie!

Watch the full Coast interview above!