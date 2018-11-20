Disney stars snapped in NZ Koru lounge

Disney’s Mulan film has officially ‘wrapped’ after filming commenced in August this year in Aotearoa and we’ve just had a glimpse at a pair of stars celebrating in Air NZ’s Koru lounge.

Actors Donnie Lee and Jet Li snapped a cute selfie in the elite airport lounge just as they were flying out of NZ.

Taking to Instagram, Lee posted:

“Known Jet for nearly 40 years, very happy and blessed to worked together for our fourth time and wrapped on the same day!!! 🙏

@sweetcil @jasmineyenofficial@donnieyebrand @bulletfilmsofficial

#friendship #甄子丹 #actionstar #mulan#martialarts #actionmovie #newzealand#disney”

The movie follows the story of Hua Mulan (played by Liu Yifei), a young woman who disguises herself as a man so she can take the place of her ageing father when he's conscripted into the military.

Donnie Yen plays Commander Tung; and Jet Li, as the emperor of China.

Mulan is set to be released in March 2020.