Disney stars snapped in NZ Koru lounge
- Tuesday, 27 November 2018, 8:24AM
Disney’s Mulan film has officially ‘wrapped’ after filming commenced in August this year in Aotearoa and we’ve just had a glimpse at a pair of stars celebrating in Air NZ’s Koru lounge.
Actors Donnie Lee and Jet Li snapped a cute selfie in the elite airport lounge just as they were flying out of NZ.
Taking to Instagram, Lee posted:
“Known Jet for nearly 40 years, very happy and blessed to worked together for our fourth time and wrapped on the same day!!! 🙏
@sweetcil @jasmineyenofficial@donnieyebrand @bulletfilmsofficial
#friendship #甄子丹 #actionstar #mulan#martialarts #actionmovie #newzealand#disney”
The movie follows the story of Hua Mulan (played by Liu Yifei), a young woman who disguises herself as a man so she can take the place of her ageing father when he's conscripted into the military.
Donnie Yen plays Commander Tung; and Jet Li, as the emperor of China.
Mulan is set to be released in March 2020.