Dean Lonergan launches new business with son

The ink is dry on the drawn-out divorce between Duco directors Dean Lonergan and David Higgins.

Higgins has retained the Duco brand and has a new website, while former league legend Lonergan, 53, has officially launched a new eventing business with his 22-year-old son Liam called D&L Events.

The pair have been based in Brisbane for the past year, focusing on boxing events, and are now in Japan before heading to China looking for talent in Asia.

“Dad and I are thrilled to announce that we will begin our next business,” Liam told Spy. “Australia is a goldmine of boxing talent; fighters are craving the right promoters to direct their careers to the top of their division.”

The pair will still manage Aussie boxer Jeff Horn, 30, whose last fight was with Manny Pacquiao, 39, billed as The Battle of Brisbane — and they expect to announce Horn’s next opponent shortly.

Expect to see the father and son back on this side of the Tasman again soon. Spy understands they will be organising the next Fight for Life here and also Australia.

Liam has battled depression so to champion the cause the pair will be aligning the events with a mental health charity.