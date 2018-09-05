David Seymour makes his TV return

Those who hadn’t had enough David Seymour in their lives were in luck last night when he made a return to our television screens.

Dubbed ‘the creature from the Act lagoon’ during his time on Dancing With the Stars, Seymour rose from the murky depths to appear on another reality show.

Enlisted as guest judge on The Block last night, Seymour was tasked with choosing the winner of the show’s ‘Birdman’ Challenge.

Each team had to create a flying apparatus from scraps of material, run down the jetty and launch themselves into the water to see how far they could fly.

Consistently dubbed one of the worst competitors on Dancing With the Stars, you’d think Seymour might have been a bit more sympathetic to the plight of Claire and Agni whose contraption barely gained any air, sinking quickly under the water, but instead he handed them the wooden spoon.

Batting their eyelids didn’t seem to help the girls either, with Chlo and Em landing in third place because Seymour didn’t want to be “accused of seduction corruption after all of that flirting earlier in the show”.

Instead it was Ben and Tom who the Act leader handed the win to.

Great seeing you back on our screens David! And thanks for leaving the twerking at home this time.