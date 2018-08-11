Dan Carter welcomes new addition

The former All Black star kicker has welcomed a new (furry) family member to the Carter clan.

Dan took to social media to share a series of cute snaps of his new pup, Herbie.

“Meet the newest member of our family. Welcome Herbie #swedishvallhund”

In August this year, he also told the news he was expecting a third child with wife Honor – who he married in 2011.

"Family is the most important thing in the world to me. With Honor being the best and most dedicated wife/mother, it excites me to know we are adding to our family," Dan wrote alongside a sweet snap of him, Honor and their two sons Marco, 5, and Fox, 3, on the beach, looking out towards Auckland’s Rangitoto Island.

Very exciting times ahead guys! We wish you the very best.