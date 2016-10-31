Curl up and dye: Celebrity hair crimes
Thursday, 25 October 2018, 10:23PM
Bad hair days. Nobody is immune to them – not even the stars.
Here are just a few of the hair crimes our local celebs have been happy to share with their fans.
Sam Wallace
The Hits broadcaster Sam Wallace has spent a bit of time reminiscing about old hairstyles on Instagram this week.
He first showed off wild, shoulder-length curls from 2000 (admitting "I wish I could still grow a head of hair like that!"), before sharing a snap from his Sticky TV days.
"Look at my hairline!" Wallace wrote. "What's going on there?"
Rebecca Gibney
Given she began her illustrious acting career in the 1980s, there is no shortage of hair crimes in Rebecca Gibney's past.
However, we say you weren't doing the '80s right if there wasn't a terrible perm in the mix somewhere...
Mike McRoberts
And, as newsreader Mike McRoberts demonstrates here, it wasn't just women committing hair crimes in the '80s.
19 years old, a lifetime ago haha #OldHeadShotDay #suchaposer
Harry Jowsey
Around the same time he was revealed as the joint winner of the first season of Heartbreak Island, Harry Jowsey got out the bleach bottle and decided to test the old theory about blondes having more fun.
Thankfully, it was a short-lived experiment.
But that fling with the bleach bottle can't hold a candle to the long hair a younger Harry Jowsey once sported.
As the man himself said about this throwback snap, "How rude's that head?"
Melissa Stokes
Well, who didn't get The Rachel haircut at some point in their lives?
Newsreader Melissa Stokes rocked the style once upon a time – but then had to endure seeing it over and over again for the better part of a decade.
Seen on screen as part of Auckland Museum’s popular volcano exhibit, Stokes received many a photo from people who had spotted it during their day out at the famous tourist attraction.
But not anymore! Stokes' volcano coverage cameo has since had an update.
Hilary Barry
Hair extensions can go very wrong very easily, as Seven Sharp presenter and national treasure Hilary Barry can attest to.
(Only Hilary Barry could rock a single clip-in hair extension.)
Clarke Gayford and Jaquie Brown
Spiky hair was the order of the day when the C4 TV channel launched back in 2003.
(Incidentally, so was a lot of really ugly denim.)
Jack Tame
There comes a time in every boy's life when they decide to dabble – heavily – with hair product.
Not all of those boys are brave enough to share those hair product experiments many years later once they've become household names.
But Breakfast presenter Jack Tame is.
