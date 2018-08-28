Could Mike and Sam be out of a job soon?

They’re two of NZ’s favourite news readers, but if they don’t look out they could find their seats filled by two new kids on the block.

Newshub Live at 6 presenters Samantha Hayes and Mike McRoberts have some competition on their hands as the boys from The Block proved their presenting skills last night.

Teammates Ben Speedy and Tom Waalkens offered up their best impersonations of the duo during the Block Stars competition.

“Kia ora and welcome to Tools Down News at 6,” Tom/Mike said introducing the pair’s segment.

It was Ben’s impersonation of Sam Hayes however that drew the most laughs from the crowd.

“In international news the Royal wedding of Prince Tom and Princess Emily is off to a scandalous start with the princess coming under public scrutiny for her controversial call alluding to how Tom will be getting more than just a birthday present,” Ben/Sam said during the bulletin.

The pair’s efforts were a hit with viewers with people taking to social media to commend them.

“Wait what’s the difference” wrote one person on Instagram.

“Wonderful performance” shared another.

While it may have been a bit of a laugh we think we’ll stick with Mike and Sam in the future sorry boys!