Comedy dream team: Rhys, Jeff and Taika

Kiwi Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi posted an iconic snap on Instagram yesterday.

Kiwi comedian Rhys Darby and Jurassic Park actor Jeff Goldblum were photographed alongside Taika, whilst all rocking epic Hawaiian shirts.

“Taikaholics Anonymous annual meeting. So happy to brighten up a couple of sad losers' day. Ten Goldblums out of a possible ten Goldblums. #LifeFindsaWay #ShirtLife” he captions the picture.

Fans of the trio are excited that they are hanging out together.

“Dinner party guest goals!” says one.

“Wow. I mean... all the sexiness,” says another.

“The perfect photo does exist! I can now die in peace!”

Rhys Darby also reposted the snap saying, “fashion finds a way. *when the 3 lives of the party show up..”

Love it guys! We hope to see a hilarious collaboration soon, please.