Cliffhanger alert: Which Shortland Street star will get the chop?

With less than 15 episodes to go until the annual — and usually deadly Shortland Street Christmas cliff-hanger — will it be a merry and peaceful festive season in Ferndale this year?

“Not on your life,” says producer Maxine Fleming.

“There has only ever been one Christmas cliffhanger in Shortland Street’s history that hasn’t involved mayhem and death. Why break from tradition?”



Fleming was tight-lipped but Spy has learned you may need your tissues for the episode. A source close to the production has revealed that several lives are in danger and one doesn’t live to see the New Year.



Despite surviving more than 20 years, Spy understands that this could be the final Christmas for Chris Warner (Michael Galvin). Another storyline to keep an eye on is the murderous Dylan Reinhart (Ryan O'Kane). Will he do away with Nurse Kylie Brown (Kerry-Lee Dewing) or could problems from someone’s past resurface, with dire consequences?



And lastly, love triangles tend to end badly — so how will newly engaged Dr Lincoln Kimiora (Alex Tarrant), and Jack Hannah (Reuben Milner) fare?



“I think our viewers will be shocked,” said Fleming. “I can confirm there have been some tears shed around the building, but I am going to leave it at that.” she teases.



The countdown is on until the one-hour finale on December 17.