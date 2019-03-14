Cliff Curtis reveals he's been working with The Rock

He's an A-list celebrity that calls Rotorua home, and Coast's Jase and Bernie were lucky enough to catch up with him while they were in his home town.

The Hollywood star explained that he's back in Rotorua for a little while because a job that he was booked in to work on ended up falling over.

"I'm very lucky at the moment, I had a job that was all settled to go for a couple of months, and then it fell over!"

"So what happens there, do you still get paid?" Jase asked.

"In this instance not, but yeah there is such a thing where you do get paid - but it's a bit tricky, you've got to read the fine print," Cliff replied.

As well as talking about the local eateries, Bernie asked Cliff about the big names that he has been working with lately, and when those movies are going to release.

"I just wrapped on a movie with Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham called 'Hobbs and Shaw', that comes out in August and is a spin-off of the Fast and Furious franchise," Cliff said.

"And then just before that I did a movie called Dr. Sleep, and then of course, The Meg which did really well last year," he added.

Cliff finished off by saying that the big one that's on its way is Avatar, but he has to be careful as to what he says about it.

We can't wait to see some more Cliff Curtis on our screens!

Watch the full chat with Cliff Curtis above.

This story was first published on Coast.