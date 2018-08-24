Clarke Gayford takes on board Aussie’s advice

Australia’s leadership crisis has some Kiwis reflecting on how lucky we are here – none more so than Clarke Gayford.

Australian comedian and TV presenter Peter Helliar dished out a piece of advice to New Zealanders yesterday, telling us to “hold your Prime Minister tight tonight, you don’t know how lucky you are”.

Solid advice for sure, and something Jacinda Ardern’s partner will have a much easier time than the rest of us in doing.

Clarke was quick to take onboard the recommendation, replying simply with “Done”.

It seems some of our neighbours are keen to claim a piece of Jacinda too.

Replying to Helliar’s tweet one Australian wrote: “Can’t Australia just do what it does best and claim @jacindaardern as their own?”

Another took it one step further asking, “Actually NZ, can you invade us please?”

Hands off Australia. You can keep Russell Crowe, but Jacinda is ours.