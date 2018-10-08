Clarke Gayford’s ‘guilty’ throwback photo

We all love a good throwback snap, especially when it involves such iconic Kiwis!

PM Jacinda Ardern’s partner Clarke Gayford has taken to Instagram to share a memory from back in his television presenting days.

“Hoo-boy where does the time go? 15 years ago this month a little TV channel burst into life. C4 Music Television

With @jaquiebrown @djsirvere@teuilablakely @jonoandben@nickdwyernz @camillalouisemartin and other guilty parties. #jeancrimes.”

The epic photo features Gayford along with Jaquie Brown, DJ Sivere, Teuila Blakely, Nick Dwyer, Camilla Martin,and a few other Kiwi icons.

Fans commented sharing the love and reminiscing the good old days of NZ television.

“Channel of my teens, love it. Dope.”

“Best music/entertainment channel in NZ growing up hands down”

“The most exciting thing that had happened to telly in ages! Loved it.”

“And Jono Pryor had hair. Haha”

“And now you’re the Prime Minister’s Number 1 squeeze and baby daddy!!”

Love it! Keep the throwback photos rolling guys!