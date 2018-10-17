Chur! KJ Apa takes Kiwi slang global

Wednesday, 17 October 2018, 2:43PM
It's learning time with KJ Apa.
It's learning time with KJ Apa. Photo / Youtube

KJ Apa may be fast becoming one of America's sweethearts thanks to his role on the hit series Riverdale, but he's still a Kiwi at heart. 

The NZ star made a video with Vanity Fair teaching Kiwi slang to the internet and it's already clocked up hundreds of thousands of views. 

Promoting his new film The Hate U Give, KJ went through words from chur and bro, to bugger, squizz and keen. 

He revealed "keen" is a word he uses a lot - "If I was really into a girl and I was talking to my mates, I would say: 'I'm really keen for that girl,'". 

The more you know, eh ladies? 

Check out the full rundown of slang below!

