Chur! KJ Apa takes Kiwi slang global

KJ Apa may be fast becoming one of America's sweethearts thanks to his role on the hit series Riverdale, but he's still a Kiwi at heart.

The NZ star made a video with Vanity Fair teaching Kiwi slang to the internet and it's already clocked up hundreds of thousands of views.

Promoting his new film The Hate U Give, KJ went through words from chur and bro, to bugger, squizz and keen.

He revealed "keen" is a word he uses a lot - "If I was really into a girl and I was talking to my mates, I would say: 'I'm really keen for that girl,'".

The more you know, eh ladies?

Check out the full rundown of slang below!