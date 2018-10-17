Chur! KJ Apa takes Kiwi slang global
Wednesday, 17 October 2018
KJ Apa may be fast becoming one of America's sweethearts thanks to his role on the hit series Riverdale, but he's still a Kiwi at heart.
The NZ star made a video with Vanity Fair teaching Kiwi slang to the internet and it's already clocked up hundreds of thousands of views.
Promoting his new film The Hate U Give, KJ went through words from chur and bro, to bugger, squizz and keen.
He revealed "keen" is a word he uses a lot - "If I was really into a girl and I was talking to my mates, I would say: 'I'm really keen for that girl,'".
The more you know, eh ladies?
Check out the full rundown of slang below!