Childish Gambino touches down in New Zealand

Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover) arrives in New Zealand. Photo / supplied

Donald Glover, the actor and musician who performs under the name Childish Gambino, has arrived in New Zealand ahead of his mysterious festival Pharos.

Music magazine Coup De Main shared a photo of Glover, wrapped in a Kahu Huruhuru, greeting Ngāti Paoa upon his arrival.

Musician and activist Moana Maniapoto said on Twitter that the iwi "rendered him speechless".

Glover's Pharos festival kicks off tonight at Tapapakanga Regional Park. The festival is still shrouded in mystery, with no media access or phones allowed.

TimeOut revealed in August that the event will feature three live performances inside a large dome, in which a "virtual world" will be projected.

