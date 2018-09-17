Cher touches down in ‘beautiful’ NZ

Superstar Cher is back in New Zealand for the first time in 13 years.

Tweeting her joy waking up to a “beautiful New Zealand sunrise”, the singer has the week to explore ahead of her two shows at Auckland’s Spark Arena this Friday and Saturday night.

Cher was also full of praise for our beautiful old buildings and trees, despite the arduous 21 hour journey to get here.

Awoke 2 Beautiful New Zealand Sunrise☀️.Took us 21 HRs 2 Get Here.Dont Ask🙄.❤️All The Old Buildings Here,&❤️❤️Beautiful 🌴🌴🌴Trees.

PS PPL WERE SWEET 2 ME👏🏻.

GUESS WHAT I BOUGHT AT DUTY FREE⁉️ps.Watched Couple Talking.He Was Hanging Over Seat.I Said”HE REALLY ❤️U” — Cher (@cher) 14 September 2018

Last here in 2005 as part of her three-year Farewell Tour, Cher announced earlier this year that she was returning to our shores.

“It’s been 13 years since I toured there so I thought, ‘Let’s do it one more time’,” she said.

Cher’s promising to play plenty of hits, including If I Could Turn Back Time and I Got You Babe, across a 90-minute show spanning her entire career.

Welcome back Cher! We hope you enjoy your time here!