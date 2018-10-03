Channing Tatum gushes over ZM host

ZM host Bree Tomasel already knows Hollywood star Channing Tatum thinks she’s “f**king hilarious”.

The Magic Mike star follows Bree on Instagram – which is a pretty big deal – and he even slid into her DMs to tell her how great she is.

But now Bree’s friendship with the Hollywood actor has been taken to the next level.

A friend of the ZM show, Dean McCarthy is a Hollywood reporter and asked Channing about Bree when they met on the red carpet for Channing’s new movie, Small Foot.

And Channing did not disappoint, totally gushing about Bree he said: “She is hysterical and her Mom. Literally There is certainly certain people on this earth that just dont even try and they are funny and Brianna is one (of them).

“Their whole family dynamic and how they just cannot not laugh at each other, I think...we all would be a better world if we could all have a family like that , like Brianna is amazing.”

Obviously, Bree lost it screaming: “Did Channing Tatum just call me amazing!? Holy sh*t balls what’s going on!”

