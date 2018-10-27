Celebrity Treasure Island: 11 stars who should join the reboot

Sixteen wannabes and once-weres will be marooned on an island as TVNZ 2 goes back to the future with its reboot of Celebrity Treasure Island.

When Dame Julie Christie cast the original show, she assembled a rag-tag mob mostly full of beach-ready err… celebs including former sports stars, politicians, TV faces and socialites.

Cast members such as Matthew Ridge, then-wife Sally, soon-to-be girlfriend Nicola Robinson-Evans, Brent Todd and wife Wendy Botha, scandal-ridden Wendell Sailor, coral-injured Lana Coc-Kroft, pre-first man Clarke Gayford and fresh-from-Vegas Aja Rock.

Next year’s reboot will see two teams pick chiefs to guide them through surprise challenges, bitter rivalry and elimination by combat. The mics are on 24/7 — so who knows what will go bump in the night.

Spy has decided to help the show’s producers by putting together a dream line-up.

Simon Bridges

The show would be perfect for the 42-year-old Opposition leader. It may improve his communication skills, teach him which one-liners actually work and even improve his social media following. He’d make a good choice for a team chief to show his leadership skills — and show a human side to the viewers.



Honor Carter

It’s time for the 36-year-old former Black Stick to shine. Hubby Dan can take over parental duties for a while. And while we’re looking at former sports stars, Ali Williams would be good, his chequered back story providing the perfect redemption scenario.



Anika Moa

The 38-year-old music legend has proven a TV star with her “unleashed” interviews. She has the one-liners to make us laugh and cringe in equal measures.



Israel Dagg

The 30-year-old former All Black could be this decade’s Josh Kronfeld — the joker and the good guy who helps everyone stay down-to-earth.



Makere Gibbons

The Crowd Goes Wild reporter is a good friend of Dagg, which would make for some strategic game-playing. The 31-year-old’s second baby is due soon, but she has form — she took out Maori TV’s reality show Game of Bros soon after becoming a mum for the first time.



Jaime and Boston Ridge

It would be a rite of passage for the siblings (Jaime is 25 and Boston 21), whose parents had some of their most glorious moments in the spotlight on the show. After competing, Matthew went on to host a season of Treasure Island. Meanwhile, did mum Sally drop a hint with her shout-out to the show on social media this week?



Colin Mathura-Jeffree

The contestant who would sprinkle the “reality fairy dust”. A true entertainer, at 46 Mathura-Jeffree would keep everyone’s spirits up — and make a perfect team chief to rival Simon Bridges.



Hannah Tamaki

The “OMG they didn’t” spot goes to Destiny Church’s 57-year-old matriarch. She’d bring the necessary dose of controversy to ensure high ratings. Only question is would she convert her fellow celebrities ... or be shown the light by Moa?



Max Key

The word “celebrity” might be just the push our former PM’s 23-year-old son needs to finally agree to go on a reality show. If producers could persuade Sir John Key to join his son, we’d surely be heading towards one of reality TV’s greatest line-ups.



Simone Anderson

There has to be an influencer and Spy says there’s no one better than this 27-year-old who has actually achieved something. A social media star, she also has a fighting spirit, which helped her shed 92kg.



IN-HOUSE AT TVNZ

TVNZ hinted to Spy that producers may recruit in-house, much like MediaWorks did for Dancing with the Stars. Survivor host Matt Chisholm, 41 and Breakfast weatherman Matty Mclean, 31, were names being bandied about. We think Peter Williams, 64, who finishes up with 1 News soon, would be a quality pick and a rival for team chief. And, of course, Hilary Barry has the popularity and mana to make her a very tempting choice.

As for the job of presenter to step into Louise Wallaces' shoes, the show’s 2007 winner Hayley Holt is a natural pick.