Catching up with Auckland's own Crazy Rich Asian

The box office is going wild for new Hollywood film Crazy Rich Asians, which shows off the lives of the ultra-rich in Singapore and Malaysia.

The plot revolves around a grand wedding; star Henry Golding takes his girlfriend home to meet the family in Singapore, not having told her he is considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors.

Auckland has its own handsome, young Crazy Rich Asian; jet-set businessman JW Sam, who often slips into town for business, to catch up with friends and as he likes to say, to enjoy the refreshing sea breeze.

Sam is from beautiful Sarawak in Borneo, an eastern territory of Malaysia, and coincidentally where Golding was born.

He is involved in one of Southeast Asia’s largest conglomerates, dealing in real estate development. Family is everything and their business involves several listed companies, predominantly in construction, construction materials, engineering services also. Recently he has involved himself in cutting-edge technology to drive innovation in the industries in which his family is involved.

Sam approves of the movie, saying it is a fair representation of his own life and that of his high-rolling friends and he is pleased the West is slowly beginning to understand Asian culture and how they are truly globalised. He says the portrayal of lineage, which is crucial in Asian high society, is something the movie covers well.

“There is opulence in the movie, but there is also an abundance of lineage, ancestry and rules. For the longest time a large part of the world has never been able to see the sexy, attractive side that Asian people possess. The movie and its success have broken numerous stereotypes — yes Asians are very sexy, very attractive and have the sexiest English accents, [cue Golding].”

So, what’s it like living like a crazy rich Asian?

“I don’t know about rich — I do believe that we are comfortable. However, I will claim “crazy” and “Asian”. I do have my chauffeurs, maids and guards. I travel around Asia and the world extensively, where I often spend just 72 hours in each destination.” Sam tells Spy.

“My wildest trip would have to be flying from Malaysia to Fiji for just one night to celebrate a birthday, which took me a total of 36 hours of travel time.”

The movie encapsulates the extravagance of the many events Sam attends.

“There are many glamorous parties right through the calendar around Asia. As for weddings, a four-part wedding of 1000 guests per part is not unusual, done in fairytale style. One such wedding I went to had 50 large, 15-foot, silver chandeliers wrought from origami, at the St Regis,” he says.

“Private wine and whisky tasting sessions at some of my friends’ villas — that span about 30-40 acres — while playing mahjong are my favourites. Golf games take place, where players bet one another all-expense-paid trips to Europe. I’ve been part of several private wine auctions where my close friends purchase beautiful vintage bottles of wine for five figure sums each and open to share it with everyone right away. Weekly yacht trips for picnic and champagne sunsets. Many of my friends run and own the five-star hotels here in Malaysia.”

Some of which we are sure we will see in the movie.