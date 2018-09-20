Casketeers stars welcome baby boy

Celebrity funeral directors Francis and Kaiora Tipene have welcomed a new baby boy to their whānau.

The couple, who star in TVNZ 's hit series The Casketeers, shared their exciting news at the weekend.

They told the Woman's Day: "A baby in a funeral home is something else.

"When we have grieving families here, we bring him along and it's a form of healing. That's not why we have kids, but it's a good side effect!"

The "laid back" baby, whose name is also Francis, has five brothers, Nikora, 13, Moronai, Mikae, five, and Mihaka, four, plus Francis' son from a previous relationship, Haimona, 17.

The couple also recalled how before their baby boy was on the way, several kuia started giving them advice on how to have a girl.

‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ View this post on Instagram ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ Love my Puku A post shared by Francis Tipene (@francistipene) on Sep 20, 2018 at 12:02am PDT

"Like conceiving at certain times of the year under certain moonlight and wearing tight undies!"

It hasn't worked yet, but Kaiora says, "This isn't my last baby. I'm grateful for all my boys and I will have a princess one day."