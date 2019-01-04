Cardi B farewells New Zealand: 'It's been beautiful'

Superstar rapper Cardi B has bid farewell to Aotearoa with a final 'okurrrr', popping champagne to celebrate the end of her Antipodean tour.

Posting a video to Instagram, Cardi's entourage celebrated wrapping up the tour, while Cardi said: "We're going home! Australia, New Zealand, it's been motherf***ing fun. We've been here for nine days. We're going home, okurrrr."

The Bronx-born singer performed to a sellout crowd at Tauranga's Bay Dreams festival on Wednesday, before heading north to Auckland, where she feasted on fresh oysters while wearing her dressing gown.

She also took time out to hit Auckland's Piha Beach, posing for this extra pic in a Gucci swimsuit.

Cardi posted a final video of the view from her private jet as she flew over Auckland's Manukau Harbour on her way back to America and her baby daughter, Kulture Kiari.