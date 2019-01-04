Cardi B dons dressing gown to eat oysters in Auckland

Hip-hop star Cardi B has been living her best life in Auckland, indulging in wine and fresh oysters on the waterfront - all while wearing her dressing gown.

The Bodak Yellow singer headed north to Auckland after headlining the sold-out Bay Dreams festival in Tauranga on Tuesday and was clearly in the mood to relax, as she donned a white terry robe and sneakers to head to Auckland's Viaduct Harbour.

The singer made the most of the golden weather, soaking up the sun at the newly opened Saint Alice while enjoying a platter of freshly shucked oysters.

Posting on her Instagram story feed, Cardi showed off the waterfront view before demonstrating how to swallow an oyster.

Later in the day, she headed west to Piha, where she marveled at the iconic black sand beach as the sunset in the distance.

But while she loved the sand, she wasn't as impressed with the sea, squealing: "Oh my god, it's so cold. I'm out, I'm out. Goodbye. No, I'm not doing this."