Can you guess who this stylish famous Kiwi is?

Monday, 26 November 2018, 8:50AM
Gotta love the trademark family style!
We know throwbacks usually come on Thursdays but we couldn't resist this one. 

A famous Kiwi posted this adorable throwback photo at the weekend - can you guess who it is? 

It's none other than Dark Tourist and Tickled star, David Farrier. 

The filmmaker posted the photo captioning it: "I was a cool looking kid...flanked by my big brother Rob and my dad, Al." 

He also wondered about the Farrier whānau's fashion accessories saying: "Are visors still a thing? They are very practical - breezy while also providing shade. I notice all Farriers kitted out with bum bags aka fanny packs - secure and practical." 

These days, David's better-known for his bold prints statement shorts. 

But who doesn't love a good throwback?

