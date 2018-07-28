Can you guess who this stylish famous Kiwi is?

We know throwbacks usually come on Thursdays but we couldn't resist this one.

A famous Kiwi posted this adorable throwback photo at the weekend - can you guess who it is?

It's none other than Dark Tourist and Tickled star, David Farrier.

The filmmaker posted the photo captioning it: "I was a cool looking kid...flanked by my big brother Rob and my dad, Al."

He also wondered about the Farrier whānau's fashion accessories saying: "Are visors still a thing? They are very practical - breezy while also providing shade. I notice all Farriers kitted out with bum bags aka fanny packs - secure and practical."

These days, David's better-known for his bold prints statement shorts.

But who doesn't love a good throwback?