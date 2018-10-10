Brodie Kane opens up about mental health

Do you ever feel anxious? Isolated and upset - but not too sure why? You are not alone. This week is Mental Health Awareness week and a timely reminder that it’s ok to not be ok.

This week on Girls On Top Brodie Kane, Caitlin Marett and Gracie Taylor open up their own mental health issues including anxiety, unhappiness and therapy.

The trio tackled the issue head-on and opened the floor with a lovely quote from Prince Harry:

“It’s ok to have depression, it is ok to have anxiety and it is ok to have an adjustment order. We need to improve the conversation. We all have mental health in the same way we have physical health.”

ZM producer Caitlin kicked things off with her chat about anxiety.

“I am obviously very bubbly and a very happy person and that is how people perceive me. I don’t really have anything to be down about or be worried about … but for ages I felt I wasn’t allowed to feel (down) like that or anxious about things… but that was the stupidest thing I could have done.

“I think you are allowed to feel down, let yourself feel those feelings and go and talk to someone. I have a really good life coach and have done therapy through work. My hardest thing I deal with at the moment is anxiety.”

Brodie adds that: “We, as New Zealanders, have a ‘she’ll be right’ mentality, even your classic ‘how are you doing mate?’ ‘oh good thanks’ but you actually feel sh*t.

“I think we feel a lot of guilt. It is so, so common now. If I am going through stress, I go to myself, ‘shut up, you have a great job that pays you well, you live in a nice house, you are warm and safe what on earth do you have to complain about?!’

“We do try and compartmentalise our problems and we compare them to others and that’s not helpful. We do compare ourselves to others and we think we can’t say we are having a bad day because that person’s sister has cancer… so I shouldn’t be complaining about my day," says Brodie.

“The things that affect me in my day to day life is that I am incredibly hard on myself and I am insanely competitive towards myself and right at this point in time, I am a bit overwhelmed, but it’s ok I am working through that.”

Gracie also touches upon finding happiness within yourself and not seeking it through the validation of others.

