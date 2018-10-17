Breakfast host calls out 'selfish' royals

Daniel Faitaua has made it all too clear what he thinks of the latest royal baby news.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the happy news that they are expecting a baby with news hitting headlines on Monday night.

But it's since been revealed that they told the family on the day of Princess Eugenie's wedding on Friday - a move which the Breakfast host is not happy about.

"I just think that's a bit of a selfish thing to do," he said on the show.

"I think it's Princess Eugenie's day, it's her big day, it's the one day in the calendar year where everything's about her."

Hayley Holt agreed with Dan saying, "they were already going to steal the scene, weren't they?"

Dan then went on to give a funny real-life comparison of if he were to do the same thing to Jack or Hayley on their wedding days - check out the full chat below.