‘Blessed Day’: Anika Moa and Natasha Utting expecting second child

Kiwi songstress Anika Moa has announced that her and her wife Natasha Utting are expecting a second child together.

Taking to Instagram to share the news in a Handmaid’s Tale inspired post, the Kiwi songstress announced she’s carrying the couple’s baby.

“Blessed day! We are joyous to announce that we are expecting a child. OfNatasha is carrying the precious fruit,” she said.

Due in March the baby with be a sibling for the couple’s first child Soren and Anika’s twins from a previous relationship, Barry and Taane.

Anika and Natasha wed in early 2017.