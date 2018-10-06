Blair Tuke and Usain Bolt buddy up

America’s Cup winner and Olympic champion Blair Tuke is swapping the after-sailing beersies for champagne and has just been welcomed by Usain Bolt to the Global Mumm Squad in France.



The fastest man on land and the fastest man on water got along well, and Tuke has invited Bolt to New Zealand for some sailing and fishing, which Tuke reckons he’ll nail, given his sprinting prowess on the track.



“Usain is the man. He is super down-to-earth, friendly and fun to hang out with. I’ve always admired his unbelievable talent.” Tuke tells Spy.



“As part of the Mumm Squad, I went to La Maison Mumm in Reims to feature in a series of online films, where I talk about my career and daring achievements. The online film will be released in New Zealand later this month.”



Tuke says it’s an honour to be working with such a prestigious brand like Mumm Champagne and he loves their motto:

“Dare Win Celebrate”. He’s looking forward to attending the high-energy events they are associated with around the world.



Mumm Champagne is the official champagne of the Melbourne Cup Carnival and in his new role, Blair will be attending Derby Day on November 3, with Mumm, in the Birdcage at Flemington.



“This will be my first time at Flemington and I’m looking forward to meeting everyone there. Apparently Mumm throw the best parties in the Birdcage.” he says.



He will be rubbing shoulders with Kiwi ex-pats — model Nikki Phillips and jeweller Dane Rumble, Australia’s first Bachelor couple Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards, comedian Hamish Blake, and Aussie Rules footballer Chris Judd.



It’s definitely not all champagne and parties for Tuke since the Volvo Ocean Race, and he’s back on the ocean with Peter Burling.



“Pete and I are getting stuck into our Olympic campaign and working hard with the rest of the ETNZ on our America’s Cup defence. And of course, I am sneaking in a weekend of fishing and surfing in the far north when I can.”