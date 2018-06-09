Black Cap's romantic engagement

Black Cap Corey Anderson has deliberately bowled a maiden over ... and was happy to do so.

The 28-year-old proposed to his American sweetheart of two years Mary Shamburger as the couple holidayed in the Greek islands.

Shamburger posted a picture taken on top of Skaros Rock — a stunning tourist favourite on Santorini.

In the picture she is kissing Anderson and flipping the engagement bird to the camera — with a very large sparkler catching the Mediterranean light.

She tagged Instagram page Dirty Boots and Messy Hair, a weddings and engagement community.

Anderson, who shot to fame in 2014 scoring the fastest century in the history of One Day International cricket, has had a romantic northern hemisphere summer with Shamburger.

He’s been playing for Somerset in England but also found time to jet to a wedding in New Orleans in May, where Shamburger was a bridesmaid.

After their Greek break, the Texan beauty took her future husband home to the US.

Friends will be hoping they will pop back to their home base in Auckland to receive in person the hundreds of online congratulations they have been sent by well-wishers, including Laura McGoldrick-Guptill and Harry Hart.