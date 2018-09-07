Birthday twins Toni and Pink get the party started

Toni Street and Pink are "birthday twins", both celebrating their special days today.

Pink is celebrating in New Zealand while she's here for her Beautiful Trauma tour which wraps up on Tuesday, so she met up with Toni for a little bday snap.

Toni captioned the photo: "Thanks Auckland for turning on such a stunning day for the birthday of this incredible lady! It's an honour to be her bday twin!"

She also hashtagged the post "Sept 8 is where it's at" and "let's get this party started" - a reference to Pink's hit of the same name.

Toni's also been celebrating with a girl's day out which she posted to her Instagram story.

However, Pink has kept her celebrations under wraps, only posting this adorable birthday message on her Instagram with the caption: "Best. Birthday. Ever."

She is here with a massive crew though, and her husband and two kids who will no doubt show her a good time!

Carey has already posted an adorable birthday message to his wife on Instagram saying, "We have been together almost 17 years and it has been a true blessing to watch you grow from a crazy lil girl to a strong woman.

"Through all of our ups and downs you have always been a loving and consistent person. I’m so proud of the woman, mother, performer, and partner you have become. And like I've said before baby, you are like a fine wine!!!! You just get better with age. I love you, happy 40th."

Happy Birthday Toni and Pink! <3