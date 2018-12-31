Beauden Barrett — getting ready to celebrate

We’re only two weeks into January but the wedding of the year is almost here — Spy understands All Black Beauden Barrett and Hannah Laity will tie the knot in Auckland next weekend.



Since Christmas there’s been quite the lead-up to the big day for the lovebirds. They went to the wedding of Hurricanes’ team-mate Ben May to Kirstie Trolove, north of Wellington just before the New Year.



They then saw in the dawn of 2019 in Fiji, where they got engaged a year ago, spending time with friends on Denarau Island, sunning themselves on the beaches, and hanging out at Barrett’s favourite place — the golf course.







Last weekend, their Fiji tans were on show when the pair attended the ASB Classic Women’s final on Sunday night. After the tennis, the couple were greeted by pre-wedding well-wishers in the lobby of the So Hotel after the Men’s Players’ Party at Rooftop bar. Spy was there and wished them well and the couple looked very relaxed and in love.



The next day, along with fellow All Black Damian McKenzie, the couple were hosted in the Moet & Chandon Box at the tennis.



McKenzie and Barrett had some pouring practice against Spanish tennis star Pablo Carreno Busta in the Moet & Chandon Racquet Club.







As Barrett is a friend of the brand, there is no doubt he and his new wife’s guests will be enjoying quite a generous supply of champagne next weekend.



Throughout the week, Laity, 24, has been keeping up her fitness and beauty appointments and it looks like Barrett, 27, will be in peak physical shape too.

Next weekend, Spy is picking a similar frenzy to two years ago when Richie and Gemma McCaw married in Wanaka — with women’s magazine umbrellas at the ready to shoo off the paparazzi.