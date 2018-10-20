Beauden and Hannah's New Year wedding bells

Spy has learned All Black star Beauden Barrett and fiancee Hannah Laity are well under way with their preparations for a summer ceremony.

Laity was ecstatic this week to have her 27-year-old fiance back from All Black duties and we are sure they will be fine-tuning wedding plans.

Not since the weddings of Dan and Honor Carter and Richie and Gemma McCaw has there been so much anticipation over an All Black wedding.

The big question is where is it being held? Barrett’s family farm in Taranaki? A flash Auckland venue, or a vineyard in Queenstown?

The couple held their March engagement party in Wellington, where they both live because of Barrett’s Hurricanes’ commitments, at the Royal Port Nicholson Yacht Club, Oriental Bay. The bash was lavish and suppliers from Auckland were needed to match the couple’s needs.

Accountant Laity, 23, is an Auckland “it girl" and mixes with the glitterati.

Last weekend, the couple were in Taranaki with Barrett’s family for the Taranaki Rugby Gala, where the Barrett brothers took centre stage and Laity looked on proudly.

Can the right designer marquee be flown into the 'Naki — and can the elite Auckland suppliers provide the same services they did for the engagement party? A farm wedding would be a fabulous affair and the couple known as Beaudannah have a cute name for his home town — Taradise.

Queenstown runs in as third choice as the couple have shared many memories with friends in the tourist hot spot and had plans to build a holiday home with former team mate Israel Dagg and wife Daisy.

Both Gemma and Honor chose Auckland bridal designer Anna Schimmel to make their gowns — Spy is not ruling out Laity choosing her also.

But other possible designers are Jane Yeh and Vinka Design in Auckland. Laity also loves her Aussie designers, so celebrity designer Steven Khalil — who designed Zoe Marshall’s wedding dress and knows how to add the WOW factor — is a strong possibility.