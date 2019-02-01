Bachelor NZ star Art Green recovers from surgery

Former Bachelor star Art Green posted a photo looking a little worse for wear today after undergoing surgery to get rid of a hernia.

Taking to social media the “advocate of health, fitness, good food, and good times” posted a snap of himself pulling the thumbs up.

“Post op 👍. Turns out my soreness during the NYC marathon was a hernia (tear in my abdominal wall) so just went under the knife to get that patched up and all went well. Will be laying low for the next week or two.”

Lucky he had his lovely fiancé Matilda Rice there for support.

“Poor little sausage just had hernia surgery! All fixed,” she posted on her Instagram story.

We hope it’s a cruisy road to recover for you, Art!